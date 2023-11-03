Hip Hop Nutcracker at Altria Theatre

- Date/time: Nov 29
- Venue: Altria Theatre
- Web: https://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/hiphop-nutcracker
A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is celebrating its 11th anniversary this season as it returns for another spectacular tour. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.
-
Register Today! The Richmond Grand All Day Party Coming Oct 28
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
[VIDEO] Take An Unofficial Site Tour Of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign