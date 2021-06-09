Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth celebrates enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching the westernmost Confederate state of Texas. The Proclamation went into effect in 1863, but this news was purposefully withheld from enslaved people until the arrival of Union troops in Galveston Bay, Texas on June 19, 1865.

Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day.

Join Henrico Recreation & Parks at Dorey Park for fireworks, live music performances (feat. Plunky & Oneness and Bak N Da Day), food trucks, a vendor fair, live history interpreters, and games for kids. FREE and open to the public! No registration needed.

In collaboration with Evolution 400, HCPS Black Student Union, and Henrico County NAACP. To learn more CLICK HERE

