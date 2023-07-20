Listen Live
HeART & Soul Fest 2023

  • Date/time: July 29th
  • Venue: Richmond City Stadium
  • Address: 3201 Maplewood Ave, Richmond, VA, 23221
    Saturday, July 29, 3-10PM
    City Stadium

    HeART & Soul Fest is back! Join at Richmond Kickers – City Stadium. This year we’re celebrating the The ART of Hip Hop. So join us dope DJ’s, live art, local vendors, great food and more! DJ’s and Food Vendors will be announced soon!

    Gates open at 4PM. VIP ticket holders will be able to enter the gates at 3PM
    -Interactive Experience
    -Your favorite DJs
    -Multiple Kid Zones and Play Area
    -Mural Paintings
    -RBRE Food Court
    -Richmond Night Market Marketplace
    -VIP Experiences

