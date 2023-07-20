HeART & Soul Fest 2023

Saturday, July 29, 3-10PM

City Stadium

HeART & Soul Fest is back! Join at Richmond Kickers – City Stadium. This year we’re celebrating the The ART of Hip Hop. So join us dope DJ’s, live art, local vendors, great food and more! DJ’s and Food Vendors will be announced soon!

Gates open at 4PM. VIP ticket holders will be able to enter the gates at 3PM

-Interactive Experience

-Your favorite DJs

-Multiple Kid Zones and Play Area

-Mural Paintings

-RBRE Food Court

-Richmond Night Market Marketplace

-VIP Experiences

Tickets available here