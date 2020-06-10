Back To Events

Girls For A Change ‘Camp Diva’ Virtual Summer Camp

Camp Diva - Virtual Summer Camp

Each summer, rising 1st-8th-grade girls will explore our Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Lab. As they are immersed in these subjects, they begin to understand that girls, too, can be pioneers in these areas. Girls will spend each day learning about programming, sewing, robotics, and more.

In addition to our STEAM-focused programming, girls will enjoy camp activities and experience weekly themes focused on areas such as visual arts, health and wellness, financial literacy, green living, character development, and leadership skills. Along the way, they’ll build new friendships and create lasting memories!

