Girl Ambassador Program (GAP) at Meadowbrook High School

- Date/time: July 24th to August 4th
- Venue: Meadowbrook High School
- Web: More Info
The Girl Ambassador Program (GAP) provides world-class instructors and leadership development. Build a successful career pathway with a cohort focused on young Black women and other women of color to level the playing field in economic opportunity, STEM, and entrepreneurship.
You will receive an in-depth leadership curriculum with hands-on learning, collaboration opportunities, seed money for your start-up, and a powerful community surrounding you.
