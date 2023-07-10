Listen Live
Girl Ambassador Program (GAP) at Meadowbrook High School

Girls For A Change
  • Date/time: July 24th to August 4th
  • Venue: Meadowbrook High School
The Girl Ambassador Program (GAP) provides world-class instructors and leadership development. Build a successful career pathway with a cohort focused on young Black women and other women of color to level the playing field in economic opportunity, STEM, and entrepreneurship.

You will receive an in-depth leadership curriculum with hands-on learning, collaboration opportunities, seed money for your start-up, and a powerful community surrounding you.

