Gameday Tailgate Festival

RVA Football fanatics and tailgate enthusiasts, join us for a huge outdoor tailgate and football festival in the Green Lot of the Richmond Flying Squirrels Stadium (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd). Pitmasters, break out your grilling essentials and put your BBQ skills on display. Go all out and decorate your tailgate setups representing your favorite team. We’ll have multiple channels transmitting LIVE radio broadcast of different games to provide a true tailgating experience.

Non-tailgaters, there’s no need to bring money, bags, or anything really; we’ve got you covered. Enjoy your choice of Endless Food options and a 5-Hour Open Beer Bar (please drink responsibly) while partying with hundreds of fans! This is an All-Inclusive experience, meaning no additional payment is required for anything once you enter. We want you focusing on having a great time rooting on your favorite teams while enjoying beer, great food vendors, 70″ screen TVs, live DJs and entertainment, tons of free giveaways, special guest appearances, tented areas with tables, interactive games, and your favorite party games.

EVERY GUEST MOST SHOW I.D. AT CHECK IN TO RECEIVE THEIR (21+) WRISTBAND.

Tailgaters can begin arriving at 8am to start the day (ONLY FANS WITH TAILGATE TICKETS WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENTER AT THIS TIME). General Admission gates open at 11am. Tickets will not be sold at the event. All ticket sales will end the day before the event, September 21st.

Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable experience with family and friends, show your team spirit and have a blast at the First Annual RVA Gameday Tailgate. This will be a brand new experience you won’t want to miss!

LIMITED TAILGATE SPOTS AVAILABLE

**CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER ARE FREE. MUST BE 21+ TO GET A WRISTBAND FOR ALCOHOL**

