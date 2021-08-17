Flashback Fresh Festival ft. Chubb Rock & Be’la Dona

** Bring your Lawn Chairs , Blankets and Facemask **

Chubb Rock Discovered and produced by his first cousin DJ / Producer Howie Tee, Chubb Rock first appeared on the national scene with his 1988 self-titled debut Chubb Rock and 1989’s And the Winner is…[1] The latter produced the minor hit “Ya Bad Chubbs” which garnered air play on Yo! MTV Raps during that time.

His 1990 release entitled The One reached No. 13 on Billboard’s Top Hip-Hop/R&B chart for that year. Three singles from that release, “Treat ‘Em Right”, “Just The Two of Us” and “The Chubbster”, made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Singles chart list for the same year.[1]

Be La Dona Washington D.C. is the birthplace of this exciting and diverse all-female band, founded in September 2007, managed by John Agurs. The high-energy concert style presentation and dynamic musicianship exuded on stage are incomparable. Their unique style of Funk, Jazz, R&B and Rock commands audiences and the meshing of the raw talents possessed by these seasoned musicians captivates all who see them perform. Individually, the breadth of experience of each band member ranges from formal training in jazz, classical, opera, gospel, and R&B, to touring and performing with artists such as Nile Rodgers, Regina Belle, Pieces of a Dream, Chaka Khan, Chuck Brown, High Five, Sugar Bear & EU, Salt & Pepa, Stephanie Mills, Michael Bolton, Elton John and many others.