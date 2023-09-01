Five Classes of Funk (77, 78, 79, 80, 81)

- Date/time: Sep 15
- Venue: Elite Horsemen Club
- Address: 2793 So. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, 23805
More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
-
Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
-
REPORT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Virginia State Police Investigating Helicopter Crash That Left People Injured
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!