Fantasia with Robin Thicke & The Bonfyre at The Altria Theatre

Having one of the most revered voices in music, co-signed by music icons Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Fantasia makes quite the return as she announces a stellar 29-city, North American tour she headlines with Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. Fans will hear their favorite Fantasia hits along with a first-live-listen of songs from her soon-to-be-released 7th studio album, Sketchbook.

