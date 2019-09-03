Back To Events

Fantasia with Robin Thicke & The Bonfyre at The Altria Theatre

Fantasia
  • Date/time: November 3rd
  • Venue: Altria Theater
  • Phone: 804-592-3368
  • Address: 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, VA, 23120
  • Web: More Info

Having one of the most revered voices in music, co-signed by music icons Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Fantasia makes quite the return as she announces a stellar 29-city, North American tour she headlines with Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. Fans will hear their favorite Fantasia hits along with a first-live-listen of songs from her soon-to-be-released 7th studio album, Sketchbook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS & TO BUY TICKETS

Photos
