Family Dollar Grand Re-Opening

Family Dollar
  • Date/time: August 31st, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Family Dollar
  • Phone: 804-783-0083
  • Address: 1220 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info

Join Kiss Richmond Saturday August 31st 12noon – 2pm as we broadcast live to celebrate the grand-reopening of the East End Family Dollar (1220 North 25th Street). Come experience the NEW Family Dollar with an easy-to-shop layout, expanded selections, and amazing low prices. Plus, during the four-day grand reopening sale Thursday through Sunday, you’ll find additional special deals on brands you love.  Don’t miss the party Saturday, August 31st, 12noon – 2pm with Kiss FM and Family Dollar, 1220 North 25th Street in Richmond!

