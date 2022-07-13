Earthquake – An Evening of Comedy & Soul Under the Stars

Washington DC’s own comedian, actor and voice-artist, Earthquake earned a strong fan-base in stand-up comedy via programming platforms fueled by BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and more. Born Nathaniel Stroman, ‘Quake’ (as he’s known by fans), entered America’s households on the classic run of BET’s Comic View and HBO’s comedic rites of passage program, Def Comedy Jam. Pointedly, Earthquake wowed audiences with one of his most memorable performances for HBO’s coveted 30-minute comedy special series, One Night Stand. in stand-up comedy via programming platforms fueled by BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and more. Born Nathaniel Stroman, ‘Quake’ (as he’s known by fans), entered America’s households on the classic run of BET’s Comic View and HBO’s comedic rites of passage program, Def Comedy Jam. Pointedly, Earthquake wowed audiences with one of his most memorable performances for HBO’s coveted 30-minute comedy special series, One Night Stand.