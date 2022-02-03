Dunkin’ Remote Colonial Heights Grand Opening

- Date/time: February 5th, 8:00am to 10:00am
- Venue: Dunkin!
- Address: 1603 Boulevard, Colonial Heights
Hey Colonial Heights! Dunkin’ is celebrating its Next Gen grand opening at 1603 Boulevard on Saturday, February 5th. 99.3/105.7 KISS FM will be there from 8-10am.
Come see us this Saturday and YOU could win free coffee for a year! The giveaway starts in the drive-thru lane at 5AM, so don’t miss out! Colonial Heights Runs on Dunkin’. Limited Time Offer.
- Hey Colonial Heights!
- Dunkin’ is celebrating its Next Generation store grand opening this Saturday, February 5!
- The store is celebrating the occasion with a FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR giveaway!
- The giveaway starts on Saturday at 5AM – so be one of the first 50 guests in the drive-thru lane and YOU could be sipping on Dunkin’ coffee all year long.
- Guests can also stop by all weekend for their daily Dunkin’ run and enjoy a FREE medium hot or iced coffee.
- Swing by on Saturday and get your photo with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy!
- Join us for the official ribbon cutting on Saturday at 9AM to celebrate the store.
- To help keep the community running on Dunkin’, local Dunkin’ franchisee Gregg Nirgo and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are awarding a $3,000 grant to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation team!
- Be one of the first to experience Dunkin’s Next Gen store design, including innovations and technologies to make your Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before!
- We’ll see you there!
- Colonial Heights Runs on Dunkin’.
- Limited time offer. While supplies last.
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: