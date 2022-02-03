Dunkin’ Remote Colonial Heights Grand Opening

Hey Colonial Heights! Dunkin’ is celebrating its Next Gen grand opening at 1603 Boulevard on Saturday, February 5th. 99.3/105.7 KISS FM will be there from 8-10am.

Come see us this Saturday and YOU could win free coffee for a year! The giveaway starts in the drive-thru lane at 5AM, so don’t miss out! Colonial Heights Runs on Dunkin’. Limited Time Offer.

Hey Colonial Heights!

Dunkin’ is celebrating its Next Generation store grand opening this Saturday, February 5!

The store is celebrating the occasion with a FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR giveaway!

The giveaway starts on Saturday at 5AM – so be one of the first 50 guests in the drive-thru lane and YOU could be sipping on Dunkin’ coffee all year long.

Guests can also stop by all weekend for their daily Dunkin’ run and enjoy a FREE medium hot or iced coffee.

Swing by on Saturday and get your photo with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy!

Join us for the official ribbon cutting on Saturday at 9AM to celebrate the store.

To help keep the community running on Dunkin’, local Dunkin’ franchisee Gregg Nirgo and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are awarding a $3,000 grant to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation team!

Be one of the first to experience Dunkin’s Next Gen store design, including innovations and technologies to make your Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before!

We’ll see you there!

Colonial Heights Runs on Dunkin’.

Limited time offer. While supplies last.

