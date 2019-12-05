Back To Events

Dunkin’ Donuts – Petersburg Grand Opening!

Wagner Road Grand Opening
  • Date/time: December 14th
  • Venue: Dunkin' Donuts
  • Address: 153 Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA
Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the GRAND OPENING of it’s newest Petersburg store on Saturday, December 14th at 153 Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA.  Dunkin’ is kicking off the day with giveaways you donut want to miss.  The first THREE guest in line will receive FREE Dunkin’ Coffee for a YEAR!  Store opens at 5am, so make sure to get there early.  The next TEN customers in line will receive $50 gift cards.  FREE medium hot or iced coffee all day.  Spin the prize wheel for fun Dunkin’ prizes.  You can take photos with the Dunkin’ mascot, Cuppy and come out for the meet-and-greet with NASCAR Regional Racer #55, Mark Wertz.

