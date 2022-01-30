Back To Events

Down East Music Festival

Its Doable Entertainment
  • Date/time: July 15th to July 16th
  • Venue: Rocky Mount Municipal Stadium
  • Address: Independence Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
  • Web: More Info
Join ItsDoable Inc for the Epic Southern Soul Family Reunion in the Heart of Rocky Mount for the 4th Annual DownEast Music Festival OUTDOORS

ITSDOABLE brings our community together several times throughout each year for events that celebrate and support our programs.

On July 15-16, 2022, we present our largest annual community event – a fun music festival with indoor and outdoor entertainment. The DownEast Music Festival will showcase a unique blend of music from local, regional and national recording artists.

All artists will be performing live with live bands. Additional highlights will include a vendor pavilion, exclusive VIP areas and much more. With an estimated attendance of over 5,000 people, this charitable, community celebration seeks to be the largest of its kind in the Eastern North Carolina area.

Event proceeds will support ITSDOABLE programs including our summer basketball camp, school backpack giveaways, winter wear drive, hunger relief initiatives, scholarships, mentoring programs and other community events.

This is a RAIN or SHINE event. ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS will be issued. As this is a two-day event, artists line may change over the course of the two days. All tickets are general admission and seating is on a first come, first served basis. NO TENTS or GLASSWARE will be allowed. 10″ coolers only; large coolers will not be allowed inside the gate.

Line up is subject to change as COVID protocols evolve. For the safety of all event goers and event staff; artists, their bands, & staff; will be tested for COVID 24hrs prior to the event. Those testing positive will not be performing at the event. No refunds will be issued if your artist of choice is unable to perform

Photos
