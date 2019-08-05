Back To Events

DL Hughley at The Richmond Funny Bone

DL Hughley
  • Date/time: August 23rd, 12:00am to August 25th, 12:00am
  • Venue: The Richmond Funny Bone
  • Phone: 804-521-8900
  • Address: 11800 W Broad St #1090, Richmond, VA, 23120
  More Info

*VIP Ticket Includes Preferred Seating w/Meet & Greet*

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. was mostly recently heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WRKS-FM. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” He recently released his first book titled, “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People”

Known for being astute and politically savvy in true comedian style, D.L. served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele.

A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.”s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO”s “Def Comedy Jam” , as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”.

As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy. A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” He is a regular on the late night talk show circuit, including always-memorable appearances on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Conan.” He is frequently requested, and has even guest hosted on such shows as, “The View” and “Live with Regis & Kelly.”

In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”.

D.L.”s first love, always has been been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

