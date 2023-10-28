DJ Drake’s 1st Friday ~ Scorpio Bash

- Date/time: Nov 3
- Venue: Military Retirees Club
- Address: 2220 Sledd St., Richmond, VA, 23222
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/militaryretireesclub
Join us November 3rd,
as we have a huge blowout celebration for the
Scorpios!
Doors open at 8pm ~ Dress to Impress
