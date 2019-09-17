- Date/time: September 20th to September 21st
- Address: 923 Buford Road, Richmond, VA, 23235
- Web: More Info
Creating a Masterpiece – ME!
Living & Loving as a Divine Masterpiece
featuring Yemja Jubilee
and Renee Lacy with the FABULOUS Cameo Models Fashion Show
“Creating a Masterpiece -ME! Living and Loving as a Divine Masterpiece” is a special conference for women like you who are ready to fall in love – with Yourself. Co-sponsored by RLP Productions and Unity of Bon Air Church, and featuring Yemaja Jubilee and Renee Lacy of The FABULOUS Cameo Models, you will spend two days delving into the 7 P’s of a woman’s life:
*Patterns
*Preparation
*Purpose
*Promise
*Presentation
*Possibility Thinking
*Phenomenal You
Each session will be facilitated by dynamic women from the community who are ready to help you create the masterpiece that is YOU! And the award-winning The FABULOUS Cameo Models will help end the conference on a high “love” note with a phenomenal fashion show tailored just for you.
Join us at Unity of Bon Air Church September 20-21, 2019 in Bon Air, VA. This event is FREE, however, a suggested Love offering of $15 is appreciated. For more information, send an email to Rebekah@rlpproductions.com.
Presented by
RLP Productions
and Unity of Bon Air
Friday, September 20
5pm – 10pm
Saturday, September 21
9:30am – 1pm
923 Buford Road, Richmond, VA
Suggesting Love Offering $15
Reserve A Seat:
https://brownpapertickets.com/event/4272267