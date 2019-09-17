Creating a Masterpiece – ME!

Living & Loving as a Divine Masterpiece

featuring Yemja Jubilee

and Renee Lacy with the FABULOUS Cameo Models Fashion Show

“Creating a Masterpiece -ME! Living and Loving as a Divine Masterpiece” is a special conference for women like you who are ready to fall in love – with Yourself. Co-sponsored by RLP Productions and Unity of Bon Air Church, and featuring Yemaja Jubilee and Renee Lacy of The FABULOUS Cameo Models, you will spend two days delving into the 7 P’s of a woman’s life:

*Patterns

*Preparation

*Purpose

*Promise

*Presentation

*Possibility Thinking

*Phenomenal You

Each session will be facilitated by dynamic women from the community who are ready to help you create the masterpiece that is YOU! And the award-winning The FABULOUS Cameo Models will help end the conference on a high “love” note with a phenomenal fashion show tailored just for you.

Join us at Unity of Bon Air Church September 20-21, 2019 in Bon Air, VA. This event is FREE, however, a suggested Love offering of $15 is appreciated. For more information, send an email to Rebekah@rlpproductions.com.

Presented by

RLP Productions

www.rlpproductions.com

and Unity of Bon Air

www.unitybonair.org

Friday, September 20

5pm – 10pm

Saturday, September 21

9:30am – 1pm

923 Buford Road, Richmond, VA

Suggesting Love Offering $15

Reserve A Seat:

https://brownpapertickets.com/event/4272267

