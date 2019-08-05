Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James

August 24th Come on out to the All YOU CAN EAT Crabs, Beer & Spirits Festival on Brown’s Island. All you can eat Crabs from 1pm to 6pm. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. VIP (12 to 6pm). Vendors all day.

Music will performed LIVE by

Nellie “Tiger” Travis

Fillmore Duo

Bela Dona

and 6 DJS playing all day. RAIN OR SHINE!!!!!!!!! Bring your Chairs, or BLANKETS

NO COOLERS!!!!!! RAIN OR SHINE!!! NO REFUNDs!!!