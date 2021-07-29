Crabs, Beer & Spirits By The James

- Date/time: August 28th
- Venue: Brown's Island
- Address: Richmond, VA
- Web: More Info
The Crab Festival is back. Bigger & Better . All you can eat Crabs, Live Bands and Vendors. Rain or Shine
About this event
The All you can eat Crab Festival. There will be Hot & Fresh Crabs, Live Bands featuring Testiphy, MASHUP, HD BAND and l DJs such as Joe Fu, DJ Drake and DJ Sir RJ . There will be food vendors, merchandise vendors, etc.
RAIN or SHINE
Lawn Chairs are allowed, NO COOLERS, NO TENTS
