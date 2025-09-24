Listen Live
Community Fall Festival

Community Fall Festival

 

 

Come join us for a fun-filled day at the Community Fall Festival hosted by Spring Creek Baptist Church! Enjoy games, food trucks, and activities for all ages. Additionally, there will be health screening for adults. Bring your family and friends for a day of laughter and community spirit. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event!

Games, music, food, fellowship, and fun for all ages. Whether you’re bringing family, friends, or neighbors—this is a community event you do

