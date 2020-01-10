Cocoa Brown at The Richmond Funny Bone

There”s hot chocolate and then there”s Cocoa Brown. The first is a hot beverage the latter is the hottest comedienne on the circuit. If you haven”t heard of her, you”ve probably seen her and didn”t even know it. She is everywhere. She is the chameleon of comedy and many other endeavors as well. Her resume of work runs the gambit. She is a series regular on BET”s Comic View, she has co-starred on such shows as AMC”s “Breaking Bad”, “The Young and the Restless”, and “ER.” She has had guest star roles on NBC”s “Las Vegas”, and two of MTV”s shows, “Room 401” and “Next”. Her film credits include Lakewood Terrace with Samuel L. Jackson, American Carol with Kelsey Grammar, Hittin” the Bricks with Dr. Dre, Blue Moon, Robbin” in da Hood, and Mahogany Blues. She also appeared in the cutting-edge comedy, Biting Personalities from the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. Brown is slated to star in director John Singleton”s new film, Fight for Love with Tyrese Gibson and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, not to mention, another feature film entitled The Anchor, where Brown plays a dramatic and dark role and she is looking forward to being able to flex her drama skills.