Christian Cultural Center Presents ‘Worship For Wellness’ – A Night of Hope

Richmond, VA – Christian Cultural Center (CCC) invites the Richmond community and beyond to an unforgettable evening of worship, hope, and healing at Worship For Wellness – A Night of Hope, taking place Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Altria Theater.

This powerful event will feature Pastor A.R. Bernard, Pastor Jamaal Bernard, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Israel Houghton, Darwin Hobbs, Dr. Nicholas Spears, Dr. Jennifer Spears, Pastor Rosalinda Rivera, The CCC Mass Choir, and other special guests.