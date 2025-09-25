Christian Cultural Center Presents ‘Worship For Wellness’ – A Night of Hope

- Date/time: Oct 11
- Venue: Altria Theatre
- Address: Richmond, VA
- Web: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/55471752/christian-cultural-center-presents-worship-for-wellnessa-night-of-hope-richmond-altria-theater-richmondva
Richmond, VA – Christian Cultural Center (CCC) invites the Richmond community and beyond to an unforgettable evening of worship, hope, and healing at Worship For Wellness – A Night of Hope, taking place Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Altria Theater.
This powerful event will feature Pastor A.R. Bernard, Pastor Jamaal Bernard, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Israel Houghton, Darwin Hobbs, Dr. Nicholas Spears, Dr. Jennifer Spears, Pastor Rosalinda Rivera, The CCC Mass Choir, and other special guests.
