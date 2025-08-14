Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and Safe Kids Virginia – Gun Safety & Injury Prevention

Is there an unlocked gun in your home? That simply should be another question when you talk through the details of your child’s play-date. Asking this simple question could save a life. More than 1/3 of unintentional shootings occurs in the homes of friends & family.
In addition to asking about guns in homes, Safe Kids Virginia offers the following gun safety tips:
• Keep guns out of reach and out of sight of children.
• Store guns unloaded and secured with effective, child-resistant locks. Leaving guns unsecured — on a nightstand, table or other place where a child can gain access — can lead to injuries and fatalities.
• When a gun is not being stored, keep it in your immediate possession and control at all times.
Learn more at www.chrichmond.org
