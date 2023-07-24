Capital Region Airport Job Fair

- Date/time: August 2nd
- Venue: Ivor Massey Admin Building
- Address: 5707 Huntsman Road, Richmond, VA
- Web: More Info
Working for the Capital Region Airport Commission
The Capital Region Airport Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer with distinct values, and we are committed to our staff and our vendors, and the economic development of our region.
Benefits of employment with the Capital Region Airport Commission include health insurance, paid vacation and a retirement plan. Full-time employees receive:
- Health and dental care insurance
- Virginia state retirement (mandatory 5% employee contribution)
- 457 Plan
- Flexible spending accounts
- Employee assistance program
- Short-term disability
- Paid vacation
- Sick and holiday benefits
- Competitive salary
If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access our website as a result of your disability. You may request reasonable accommodations by calling 804-226-3015 or by sending an email to HC@flyrichmond.com.
