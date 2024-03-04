Listen Live
Cap City Ballerz 2024 Season AAU Tryouts

Cap City Ballerz is one of the most competitive AAU programs in the Richmond, VA area. We take pride in our ability to develop athletes to their full potential. Our athletes will play a competitive exposure schedule and learn the steps of being a student athlete.  Learn more at www.capcityballerz.com/tryouts

