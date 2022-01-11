Back To Events

Black History Month Call for Artists

Crossroads Arts Center
  • Date/time: January 10th to January 29th
  • Venue: Crossroads Art Center
  • Web: More Info

This is an opportunity to express and highlight Black History and Culture through the many mediums of art. Jury is open to all Black/African American Artists.

  • January 10- 29, 2022 Call For Entries
  • Online Show: Online Show February 1 – March 31, 2022
  • Live Show @Main Street Station Opening Friday, Feb 4, 2022 5:30pm – 8:30pm

A juried selection of the accepted work will be part of “Discover Black Art: How It Started – How It’s Going”.  Sponsored by Crossroads Art Center, Urban One, and Mike King
Visit http://www.crossroadsartcenter.com for more info or to submit your work.

Photos
