Black History Month Call for Artists

This is an opportunity to express and highlight Black History and Culture through the many mediums of art. Jury is open to all Black/African American Artists.

January 10- 29, 2022 Call For Entries

Online Show: Online Show February 1 – March 31, 2022

Live Show @Main Street Station Opening Friday, Feb 4, 2022 5:30pm – 8:30pm

A juried selection of the accepted work will be part of “Discover Black Art: How It Started – How It’s Going”. Sponsored by Crossroads Art Center, Urban One, and Mike King

Visit http://www.crossroadsartcenter.com for more info or to submit your work.

