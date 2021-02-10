Back To Events

Black History Month at Richmond Public Schools

Black History Month
  • Date/time: February 17th
  • Venue: Richmond Public Schools
  • Web: More Info

Join Richmond Public Schools for a celebration of Black History Month on Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00pm. To celebrate black history at home, RPS is hosting a virtual panel with students and native Richmonders to discuss growing up in Richmond – now and then. Panelists include the First Poet Laureate of Richmond, Douglas Powell (aka Roscoe Burnems), author Tamara Copeland and Hip Hop artist, Mad Skillz. Mark your calendars to join us on Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00pm and watch on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/richmondpublicschools

 

 

