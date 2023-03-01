On Air

Black Excellence Gala

  • Date/time: March 4th, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Phone: 23803
  • Address: 464 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA

Join us for a night of food, fun and culture as we celebrate and honor emerging Black Artists at our Inaugural Black Excellence Gala.  Performances by The Jazz Therapy Band and Music by Dj G.

Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com/blackexcellencegala

