Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Birth In Color – Voices and Votes – Community Event

Add to Calendar
Birth In Color

Voices and Votes is a community civic engagement event hosted by Birth in Color that connects reproductive justice advocacy with voting rights education.

When & Where

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 5:30-10:00 PM

2101 Maywill Street – Richmond VA

What to Expect

Join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly evening where culture, community, and civic power come together. Completely FREE and open to all, this celebration will feature electrifying live performances by High Definition Band and DJ Lonnie B, mouthwatering food trucks, and hands-on activities for every age.

But Voices & Votes is more than entertainment—it’s empowerment. Connect directly with Virginia legislative leaders and community activists, register to vote on-site, and dive into interactive town hall pods, storytelling sessions, and civic engagement stations designed to inspire real action.

Good food. Great music. Real conversations.

This is where community comes alive and voices turn into votes. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement!Key Activities

🎵 Live entertainment (High Definition Band + DJ Lonnie B)

🗳️ On-site voter registration

🏛️ District showcase presentations

📋 Voter resource distribution

🎁 Community surveys and raffles

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”

Police Tape
National

At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Style & Fashion

Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple

Trending
Local

Eagles sign Za’Darius Smith to one-year contract

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

News

Another White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Destroy A Power Grid. This Time, In Nashville

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Wins After Ex’s Divorce Appeal Is Denied

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

iOne Local Sales | The Classroom Hookup | 2025-09-10
Contests

Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

Exclusives
Spotlight on the French Riviera

Travel Spotlight: Experience The French Riviera October 2-10, 2025

15 Items

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley’s Hilarious ‘Boots On The Ground’ Dance Debacle

More Exclusives

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close