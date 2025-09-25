Birth In Color – Voices and Votes – Community Event

Voices and Votes is a community civic engagement event hosted by Birth in Color that connects reproductive justice advocacy with voting rights education.

When & Where

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 5:30-10:00 PM

2101 Maywill Street – Richmond VA

What to Expect

Join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly evening where culture, community, and civic power come together. Completely FREE and open to all, this celebration will feature electrifying live performances by High Definition Band and DJ Lonnie B, mouthwatering food trucks, and hands-on activities for every age.

But Voices & Votes is more than entertainment—it’s empowerment. Connect directly with Virginia legislative leaders and community activists, register to vote on-site, and dive into interactive town hall pods, storytelling sessions, and civic engagement stations designed to inspire real action.

Good food. Great music. Real conversations.

This is where community comes alive and voices turn into votes. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement!Key Activities

🎵 Live entertainment (High Definition Band + DJ Lonnie B)

🗳️ On-site voter registration

🏛️ District showcase presentations

📋 Voter resource distribution

🎁 Community surveys and raffles

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION