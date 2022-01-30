Become a Member at Credit Union of Richmond

Become a member of Virginia’s longest continuously operating credit union since 1923. Benefit from the experience and financial expertise. The Credit Union of Richmond has now expanded their membership reach to everyone who lives, works, worships, attends schools or volunteers in the Richmond Metropolitan Area. The Credit Union of Richmond features community focuses services on a personal level to its customers and their services include; Online Banking, Sharing Savings Accounts, Kids and Teens Get Money for Good Grades, Money Market Savings Accounts, IRA’s, Visa Credit Cards, Adult and Teen Checking Accounts and much more. To find out more call (8040 355-9684 or visit www.curich.org

