Back To Events

Back To School Expo

Add to Calendar
Back To School Expo
  • Date/time: August 3rd, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Chesterfield Towne Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is kicking off the 2019-20 school year on tax-free weekend with their third annual ‘Back to School’ expo.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 3 at Chesterfield Towne Center.

The 8News Back to School Expo offers parents and children an exciting way to gear up for the upcoming school year. Visitors can take advantage of special sales, stage performances, free vision checks, discover after school activities, games, prizes, an interactive news booth, a Richmond Raceway Simulator and much more.

Join 8News and Radio-One personalities for this exciting and free indoor event, sponsored by Gabe’s.

More

 

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 11 hours ago
07.31.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 1 day ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close