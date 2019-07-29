RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is kicking off the 2019-20 school year on tax-free weekend with their third annual ‘Back to School’ expo.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 3 at Chesterfield Towne Center.

The 8News Back to School Expo offers parents and children an exciting way to gear up for the upcoming school year. Visitors can take advantage of special sales, stage performances, free vision checks, discover after school activities, games, prizes, an interactive news booth, a Richmond Raceway Simulator and much more.

Join 8News and Radio-One personalities for this exciting and free indoor event, sponsored by Gabe’s.

More

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: