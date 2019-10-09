Ascend and Lead: A Women’s Empowerment Forum at VA Museum of Fine Arts

Please join us for this thought-provoking and inspiring day-long forum that will include topics such as In the Black: The Business of Media; The Struggle Is Real; and Challenging Stereotypes, Setting a New Standard that highlight each speaker’s respective journey toward leadership. The framework for the forum involves personal reflections, panel discussions and conversations in brief and rapidly shifting narratives that maximize both time and impact.

Participants include Kristen Cavallo, CEO, The Martin Agency; Karla Redditte, Anchor/Reporter, NBC12; Ting Xu, CEO, Evergreen Industries; Lynette Allston, Chief and Chair of the Tribal Council of the Nottoway Tribe of Virginia; Melody Barnes, Co-Director, University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative; and many others who hold leadership positions in the arts, education, policy and business. Notably, Valerie Cassel Oliver, VMFA’s Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, will be in conversation with Mary Margaret Pettway, Chair of the Board of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation as well as an acclaimed quilter and a third-generation member of the Gee’s Bend Quilters Collective. They will discuss the intersections of art, traditional culture and business.

The cost for the event is $20 ($15 for VMFA members) and includes a box lunch.