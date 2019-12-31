Arnez J at The Richmond Funny Bone

Rapidly becoming one of the most talked about comedians, Arnez J’s charisma and physical agility are unforgettable. With the physicality of Jim Carey, his brand of comedy has dubbed him “the black Jerry Lewis”.

Arnez was recruited by The Harlam Globetrotters after their scouts saw his very physical comedy routine and his local celebrity basketball games. However. Arnez suffered a minor knee injury that forced him to put his basketball career on hold. An Atlanta native, Arnez began working the comedy circuit in Georgia and quickly became on of “Hotlanta”s” funniest newcomers. A finalist in the 1992 Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, Arnez was immediately noticed by the enertainment industry and was asked to make his first television appearance on Showtime”s “Comedy Club Network”. Numerous television appearances soon followed including The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show, Comedy Central, NBC”s “Friday Night Videos”, Russell Simmon”s “Def Comedy Jam”, and his own BET”s “Comicview Grandstand” 1/2 hour comedy special, .Fulfilling one of his dreams to sing and dance on stage, Arnez most recently toured the country with the live stage prodution of The Maintenance Man . In addition, this past summer, Arnez filmed a movie role in the independant feature Up Against the 8-Ball