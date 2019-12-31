Back To Events

Arnez J at The Richmond Funny Bone

Add to Calendar
Arnez J
  • Date/time: January 10th to January 12th
  • Venue: The Richmond Funny Bone
  • Phone: 804-521-8900
  • Address: 11800 W Broad St #1090, Suite 1090, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info
ARNEZ J Rapidly becoming one of the most talked about comedians, Arnez J’s charisma and physical agility are unforgettable. With the physicality of Jim Carey, his brand of comedy has dubbed him “the black Jerry Lewis”.

Arnez was recruited by The Harlam Globetrotters after their scouts saw his very physical comedy routine and his local celebrity basketball games. However. Arnez suffered a minor knee injury that forced him to put his basketball career on hold. An Atlanta native, Arnez began working the comedy circuit in Georgia and quickly became on of “Hotlanta”s” funniest newcomers. A finalist in the 1992 Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, Arnez was immediately noticed by the enertainment industry and was asked to make his first television appearance on Showtime”s “Comedy Club Network”. Numerous television appearances soon followed including The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show, Comedy Central, NBC”s “Friday Night Videos”, Russell Simmon”s “Def Comedy Jam”, and his own BET”s “Comicview Grandstand” 1/2 hour comedy special, .Fulfilling one of his dreams to sing and dance on stage, Arnez most recently toured the country with the live stage prodution of The Maintenance Man . In addition, this past summer, Arnez filmed a movie role in the independant feature Up Against the 8-Ball

In Keeping with his plan, Arnez keeps up a dizzy pace performing for sold out crowds in clubs, colleges and concert halls across the country!

You must be 21 or over for all shows, unless specified as a special “18 & over show”. Call the club if not certain for specific shows.

All ticket sales are final; no credits, refunds or exchanges once purchased.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2016 Pemberton Music Festival
Ice Cube Dismisses Notion Of CGI John Witherspoon…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Encourages Fans To ‘Be Better’ After…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Takes A Tumble On An Ice…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Shea Butter Is The Perfect Substitute for Your…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.19
Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Press Room
Chance The Rapper To Headline 2020 NBA All-Star…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Jason Derulo Slams Bad Reviews Of “Cats”
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
10 items
John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
16 items
That ‘Tenet’ Trailer Proves (Again) That John David…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close