All White Southern Soul Music Festival 2022: The Altria Theater is proud to welcome Richmond’s All White Second Southern Soul Music Festival featuring Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Sir Charles Jones, Nellie Tiger Travis, Pokey Bear, and Ronnie Bell. Originating from a combination of blues, country, and early rock and roll, and with a strong gospel influence, Southern Soul was popular in the 1960s and 1970s but has continued to be enjoyed into the present. The concert will be held at Altria Theater on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 7 PM. Learn more at www.altriatheater.com

