Back To Events

All Black Cabaret at Military Retiree’s Club w/ Dru Hill

Add to Calendar
All Black Cabaret
Druhill performing live Saturday, Dec.11th 2021 @Military Retirees Club 2220 Sledd St. Richmond, Va.23222 9pm-2am BYOF Cash Bar Only

About this event

8th Annual All Black Cabaret

featuring DRUHILL performing Live

Black Preferred, but not Required

Dress To IMPRESS

Strictly for the Grown Folks 30+

Sounds by Dj Drake 105.7Kiss FM

Cash Bar Only

BYOFood

$35 (Limited Early Bird Tickets) expires Monday, Oct.18th

Tickets will increase Tuesday, Oct.19th

More at the Door Saturday, Dec.11th

$50 Limited Reserved Tables (seats up to 6 persons)

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake,…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple…

 4 days ago
06.24.84

Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable…

 4 days ago
06.25.84

Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian…

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son…

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Jury Clears Jay-Z In $67M Lawsuit Over Cologne…

 1 week ago
10.19.82

Front Page News: Louisville Officer Who Fatally Shot…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

What’s Trending: Couple Gives Birth To Another Couple’s…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With…

 1 week ago
09.13.81

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud…

 1 week ago
09.14.81
Photos
Close