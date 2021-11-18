All Black Cabaret at Military Retiree’s Club w/ Dru Hill

- Date/time: December 11th
- Venue: Military Retiree's Club
- Phone: Call Carlee (804) 405-6207
- Address: 2220 Sledd St, Richmond, VA, 23222
- Web: More Info
Druhill performing live Saturday, Dec.11th 2021 @Military Retirees Club 2220 Sledd St. Richmond, Va.23222 9pm-2am BYOF Cash Bar Only
About this event
8th Annual All Black Cabaret
featuring DRUHILL performing Live
Black Preferred, but not Required
Dress To IMPRESS
Strictly for the Grown Folks 30+
Sounds by Dj Drake 105.7Kiss FM
Cash Bar Only
BYOFood
$35 (Limited Early Bird Tickets) expires Monday, Oct.18th
Tickets will increase Tuesday, Oct.19th
More at the Door Saturday, Dec.11th
$50 Limited Reserved Tables (seats up to 6 persons)
