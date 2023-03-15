Back To Events

Ain’t Too Proud at Altria Theater

Ain't Too Proud
  • Date/time: July 11th to July 16th
  • Venue: Altria Theatre
  • Web: More Info

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

