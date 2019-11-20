Your favorite Peanuts characters come to life in this all-new

touring stage adaptation of Charles M. Schulz’s classic Emmy

and Peabody Award-winning animated television special – all set

to Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable music. Join the gang as they

put on their own Christmas play and discover the true meaning of

the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

is a present the whole family can enjoy!

Ticket Prices: $50, $35, $25 (including facility fee)

Save $5 off each ticket with a group of 10+! Email nate.harris@spectraxp.com to learn how to save. Visit www.vsumpc.com to learn more and purchase tickets