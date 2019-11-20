- Date/time: December 19th
- Venue: Virginia State University - Multipurpose Center
- Phone: (804) 524-3300
- Address: 20809 2nd Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Your favorite Peanuts characters come to life in this all-new
touring stage adaptation of Charles M. Schulz’s classic Emmy
and Peabody Award-winning animated television special – all set
to Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable music. Join the gang as they
put on their own Christmas play and discover the true meaning of
the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE
is a present the whole family can enjoy!
Ticket Prices: $50, $35, $25 (including facility fee)
Save $5 off each ticket with a group of 10+! Email nate.harris@spectraxp.com to learn how to save. Visit www.vsumpc.com to learn more and purchase tickets
