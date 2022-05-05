It’s Back!!! The Old Skool Concert of the Year!

H.M.H.Y. & Carleen Presents

THE 6th ANNUAL “80’s Was The Greatest” featuring

RAKIM

BIG DADDY KANE

ROXANNE SHANTE

DJ JAZZY JEFF

SWEET TEE

SLICK RICK

DC’s LEGENDARY TROUBLE FUNK

The Legendaries performing there Greatest Hits

RAKIM “I Ain’t No Joke”

BIG DADDY KANE “Ain’t No Half Steppin”

DJ JAZZY JEFF “Summertime”

ROXANNE SHANTE “Roxanne Revenge”

SWEET TEE “On The Smooth Tip”

SLICK RICK “Children’s Story”

DC’s Legendary TROUBLE FUNK BAND ”Drop The Bomb”

Dj Drake (Kiss 105.7fm)

Dj Sir Rj (iPower 92.1fm)

Dj King Tutt (Kiss105.7fm)

Host MC Choco

Host Comedian Antoine Scott

Gates open at 3pm

Cash ONLY at the Entrance Gate & all Bars

@Brown’s Island

5th & Tredgar St.

Richmond, Va.23219

*The Best of the South Food Vendors

*Beer & Spirits Available

*Cash Bar Only

*Bring Your Own Lawn Chairs

*No, Coolers, Liquids, Alcohol or Tents are Allowed

*Rain or Shine

*No Refunds or Exchanges

🚨LIMITED Early Bird Tickets

(Mar.18th-Apr.18th)

General admission $50

V.I.P. Circle $75

(Includes Chair, Upfront Seating, and Cash Bar)

VIP Sections has a Porta Potty

V.I.P. Platinum $100

(Includes Chair, Servers, Cash Bar, and Under a TENT)

Kids 3 & under free

Tickets Online http://www.Eventbrite.com

Ticket Outlets:

Jackie’s Restaurant

1241 N. Laburnum Ave.

Richmond, Va.23223

Trio Restaurant & Lounge

3817 Hull Street Rd.

Richmond, Va.23224

Rain or Shine – No Refunds / No Exchanges