- Date/time: June 4th
- Venue: Browns Island
- Address: 5th & Tredgar St, Richmond, VA, 23219
- Web: More Info
About this event
It’s Back!!! The Old Skool Concert of the Year!
H.M.H.Y. & Carleen Presents
THE 6th ANNUAL “80’s Was The Greatest” featuring
RAKIM
BIG DADDY KANE
ROXANNE SHANTE
DJ JAZZY JEFF
SWEET TEE
SLICK RICK
DC’s LEGENDARY TROUBLE FUNK
The Legendaries performing there Greatest Hits
RAKIM “I Ain’t No Joke”
BIG DADDY KANE “Ain’t No Half Steppin”
DJ JAZZY JEFF “Summertime”
ROXANNE SHANTE “Roxanne Revenge”
SWEET TEE “On The Smooth Tip”
SLICK RICK “Children’s Story”
DC’s Legendary TROUBLE FUNK BAND ”Drop The Bomb”
Dj Drake (Kiss 105.7fm)
Dj Sir Rj (iPower 92.1fm)
Dj King Tutt (Kiss105.7fm)
Host MC Choco
Host Comedian Antoine Scott
Gates open at 3pm
Cash ONLY at the Entrance Gate & all Bars
@Brown’s Island
5th & Tredgar St.
Richmond, Va.23219
*The Best of the South Food Vendors
*Beer & Spirits Available
*Cash Bar Only
*Bring Your Own Lawn Chairs
*No, Coolers, Liquids, Alcohol or Tents are Allowed
*Rain or Shine
*No Refunds or Exchanges
🚨LIMITED Early Bird Tickets
(Mar.18th-Apr.18th)
General admission $50
V.I.P. Circle $75
(Includes Chair, Upfront Seating, and Cash Bar)
VIP Sections has a Porta Potty
V.I.P. Platinum $100
(Includes Chair, Servers, Cash Bar, and Under a TENT)
Kids 3 & under free
Tickets Online http://www.Eventbrite.com
Ticket Outlets:
Jackie’s Restaurant
1241 N. Laburnum Ave.
Richmond, Va.23223
Trio Restaurant & Lounge
3817 Hull Street Rd.
Richmond, Va.23224
Rain or Shine – No Refunds / No Exchanges