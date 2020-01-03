7th Annual MLK Community Day “Mind Your Mind” With Miss Community Clovia

The 7th Annual MLK COMMUNITY DAY on Monday, January 20, 2020 has been well attended with teens, young adults, community leaders, mental health advocates, elected officials, law enforcement and returning citizens. The event tackles unanswered abuse, substance use, and trauma that can cause behavior disorders without proper treatment. The goal is to create an environment that takes a preventive approach by educating, advocating and reducing the stigmas surrounding mental health issues in our community.

