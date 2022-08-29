Unknown Ikon Media , Money Executives Ent and PCI presents:

The 5th Annual Flashback Fresh Festival

Saturday , Sept. 10th 6pm – 11pm

Old Towne Civic Center Courtyard

PERFORMING LIVE : EU feat. Sugar Bear

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott is a globally known recording artist, frontman, lead vocalist, and bass player with 3 billboard hits including the “Da Butt” which peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Black Singles in 1988 and was also a featured performance in Spike Lee’s film “School Daze”. Also, to his credit, his group Experience Unlimited aka E.U. was not only an opening act for the commencement ceremony for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture but they also have an exhibit on the third floor of the museum.

MONIFAH

Monifah Carter, also known as Monifah, is an American R&B singer. She is best known for her association with the late rapper Heavy D. and her music from the mid-1990s, including “I Miss You”, “You” and “Touch It”, which was released in 1998. She starred on TV One’s reality show R&B Divas: Atlanta.

Grand Puba Maxwell

William Brewster “Maxwell” Dixon III (born March 4, 1966), better known by his stage name Grand Puba, is an American rapper from New Rochelle, New York. He is best known as a member of Brand Nubian. Dixon made his debut with the group Masters of Ceremony, which disbanded after the release of their 1988 album Dynamite due to a lack of sales. He later emerged as the lead emcee of Brand Nubian but left the group after the release of their 1990 debut album One for All after disputes with the other members. He embarked on a successful solo career but rejoined Brand Nubian sometime in 1997. He released his latest solo album, Retroactive, in 2009.

Hosted By Doug Evans and DJ Dink Malone

Food Vendors and Drinks on Deck

Bring your Lawn Chair

Rain or Shine [ we can take it inside , if need be ]

Gates Open at 6pm