- Date/time: Oct 21
- Venue: Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
- Address: Richmond, VA
- Web: https://scarsorg.betterworld.org/events/3rd-annual-unmask-night
3rd Annual UnMask the Night
Join us for an amazing evening of celebrating those who have overcome domestic violence, while we raise funds to continue our work impacting and enriching the lives of those on their journey to recovery and healing.
This year is a double celebration. We also will be celebrating our 10 year anniversary!
Get your jazziest Roaring 20’s attire and meet us at the Gardens for dinner, dancing, silent auction and more!
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Exclusive: Actor Djimon Hounsou Talks ‘Run Richmond 16.19’ with King Tutt