2nd Street Festival, Celebrating Historic Jackson Ward October 1-2

The 2nd Street Festival returns Saturday-Sunday, October 1-2, marking its 34th year. The festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood in Downtown Richmond. This FREE event is produced by Venture Richmond Events. Over the years, it has grown to be one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest street festivals.

Each year thousands visit historic Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community and was known as “the Harlem of the South.” Today, Jackson Ward continues to be a thriving neighborhood and community.

The 2nd Street Festival is an annual celebration over two days that features three stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, popular food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row to shop, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club. This year’s festival features headliner DJ Grandmaster Flash on Saturday, a Sunday performance by, I Would Die 4 U: A Musical Tribute to Prince, and many other great artists showcased over the two-day event.

