2nd Street Festival

2nd Street Festival
  • Date/time: October 5th to October 6th
  • Venue: 2nd Street
  • Address: Jackson Ward, Richmond, VA
  • Web: More Info

The 2nd Street Festival in Richmond returns in 2019 for its 31st anniversary, celebrating the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. As always, this FREE event takes place the first full weekend in October. Over the years, it has grown to be one of Richmond’s favorite annual events and the Mid-Atlantic’s largest street festivals. Nearly 30,000 people visit historic Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African-American community and was known as “the Harlem of the South.” Today, Jackson Ward continues to be a thriving Richmond neighborhood and community, and the 2nd Street Festival is an annual celebration and homecoming.

The 2nd Street Festival features four stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, popular food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row to shop, the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club, and walking tours given by Historic Jackson Ward Association.

The 2nd Street Festival is produced by Venture Richmond Events, LLC, a subsidiary of Venture Richmond, Inc.

Photos
