2nd Annual Rural Recovery Revue

Join RSAAC and The ROOT Project for a family friendly kick-off to National Recovery Month. This is a day to celebrate our local recovery community here in Goochland and Powhatan counties, as well as the surrounding areas.

There will be local vendors, naloxone training, and stories of hope. For entertainment we will have live music, and there will be a bounce castle and arts & crafts for the little ones. Boka Tako Truck will be serving lunch.

Second Annual Rural Recovery Revue at Passion Community Church (4480 Anderson Hwy. Powhatan, VA 23139) from 11am-3pm on September 3, 2022. Presented by the Rural Substance Abuse Awareness Coalition & The Root Project.