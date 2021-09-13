2021 AfroFest RVA

Experience an Explosion of Vibrant Culture – Food & Fun! Taste Beautiful Unique Flavors, Sounds & Vibes of “Africa – the Motherland!”

ACN – The African Community Network – RVA in partnership with the City of Richmond VA, Offices of Multicultural Affairs & Parks & Recreation present AfroFestRVA 2021!

Location: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater – 600 Arthur Ashe Blvd. RVA 23220 (Byrd Park).

Special Guests: “KANKOURAN: West African Dance Company”, of Takoma Park MD.

Enjoy the Celebration of Nations “Fashion Show” Featuring Many African Countries, Dancing, Drumming, Music – Live African DJ, AfroFest RVA 2021 “Soccer Tournament Awards Ceremony”, FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations & Health Screenings, Authentic African – Caribbean & American Cuisine; 30+ Vendors including – African Clothing & Accessories, African Art/Sculptures/Paintings, Motherland Cultural Crafts, Cosmetics, Soaps, Lotions, Creams & Butters. There will be a Kidz-Zone & Playground, exciting Cultural Activities & Competitions for Adults and Kids. Win Prizes & Give-Aways.

Immerse yourself in the Traditions & Cultures of Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Congo, Cameroon, Cote D’ivoire, North & South Sudan, Gambia, Mauritania, Morocco, , Niger & Many More!

All Are Welcome. Admission is Free. This Event is an Outdoors Event.

For more information contact the African Community Network – RVA at (804) 389-4488 – (804) 370-2430 – (804) 590-5817, or email: acnrva@gmail.com.

