Join us for the 9th Annual Women Who Mean Business Summit The Women Who Mean Business Summit is a one-day conference that brings together women professionals for a day of The Women Who Mean Business Summit is athat brings together women professionals for a day of workshops, networking, advice , and opportunity. The Summit focuses on leadership and innovative thinking. Each session is anchored by thought-provoking, high-profile speakers that engage the audience in each topic. During the Summit, there are numerous opportunities for networking, and considering this is one of the largest gatherings of professional women in Virginia, the networking can mean new business opportunities.

The Future is Female

At historic rates, women are leading movements, inspiring future change agents and redesigning how we think about business and innovation. Women are creating business ecosystems that are more socially and culturally competent, inclusive and collaborative. How are women changing narratives, advocating for equity and innovating to disrupt antiquated business processes and ideals? The 2019 Women Who Mean Business Summit will bring together bold leaders who will answer these questions to inspire and educate women leaders.

Summit Agenda

9:00 a.m. Attendee Registration/Breakfast

Continental Breakfast – Light Pastries, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Water

9:50 a.m. Remarks

Scottessa Hurte, Board Chair, Metropolitan Business League

10:00 a.m. Morning Session (Cheek Theater)

Moderator: Heather Sullivan, NBC-12 News

Summit Speaker I: Amber Manry, Founder, Bitcub

10:45 a.m. Opening Session (Cheek Theater)

Introduction: Janet N. Tope, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo

Summit Speaker II: Dawn Dickson , Founder & CEO of PopCom

12:00 p.m. Lunch (Marble Hall)

1:10 p.m. (Cheek Theater)

Intrapreneur – Level Up:

Rising Through the Corporate Ranks

Description: Being an entrepreneur isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that talented professionals aren’t making waves within corporate structures. Intrapreneurs, innovators who work for others, often think and act like business owners. They are the go-to people executives can’t live without. In this panel discussion, learn how women leaders have climbed up the ranks, foster innovation and are trusted thought leaders in their organizations.

Moderator: Connie Hom

Panelists:

● Rasheeda Creighton , Executive Director of 1717

● Rita McClenny , President & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation

● Dominion Exec (TBD)

1:10 p.m. (Claiborne Room)

Entrepreneur – Writing Glowing Proposals

to Win Government Contracts

Description: Crack the code on securing government contracts through this working session with Corliss Udoema. Udoema is a seasoned, award-winning professional who will provide expert consulting and business development to help you win federal contract like a pro. Bring your questions!

Presenter: Corliss Udoema

2:10 p.m. (Cheek Theater)

Intrapreneur – Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Silencing Doubt

Description: Companies are finally catching up to what we’ve known all along: Women can hold their own in the workplace and bring valuable perspectives. But, even the most high performing women professionals have experienced impostor syndrome — questioning if they belong, are qualified or deserve to be in their roles. It happens to the best of us at some time or another. Learn tips on how to manage self-doubt so it doesn’t hold you back from your greatness.

Moderator TBD

Panelists: Kimberly Wilson , Deputy Director of Human Resources, VMFA,

Dr. Tiffany Jana , CEO, TMI, Morgan Cato, Senior Director, Business Operations, National Basketball Association

2:10 p.m. (Cheek Theater)

Entrepreneur – Grow with Google

Description: Learn how to effectively use Google to grow your business, build your

online presence and find new customers. In this session, you will learn new skills to

succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

Presenter: Randi Penfil , Grow with Google

3:15 p.m.

Closing Discussion (Cheek Theater)

Turning Passion into Profit Summit III (Fishbowl style)

Moderator – Bonnie Newman Davis

Panelists: ● Wendy Jiang , Co-Founder, Tablee, ● Gwen Hurt , Founder, Shoe Crazy Wine, ● Denita Turner , Founder, Image Build

4:00 p.m.

Chocolate + Wine Reception (Claiborne Room)

Wine provided by Shoe Crazy Wine

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: