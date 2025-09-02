Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

1st Sunday Buffet at Trio Lounge

Add to Calendar
CNJ Entertainment
  • Date/time: Sep 7
  • Venue: Trio Restaurant & Lounge
More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Trending
Pop Culture

‘Social Dating Apps Hate Black Women’: Michaela Coel Talks Dating, Life, & New Projects With British Vogue

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Death Experience

Local

Eric Andre’s Lawsuit Against Clayton County Police Moves Forward

Local

Jason Kelce says he should’ve played in the NFL Drunk

The Weeknd GQ Global Cover Story
Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks R&B Touring Records With His Current Global Tour

Lifestyle

For Us, By Us: How Black Women Are Rewriting Philanthropy In The South

News

Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident

Education

Black U Of Cincinnati Students Preserve Tradition After AACRC Closure

Exclusives
15 Items

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley’s Hilarious ‘Boots On The Ground’ Dance Debacle

25 Items

Super Snubbed: 25 Music Icons Who Never Won a Grammy

More Exclusives

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close