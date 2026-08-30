We Counted 4 Hair Looks In Cardi B’s ‘AH HA’ Music Video – And That Was Just The Beginning

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Cardi B dropped the music video for her hit song “AH HA” and decided one wig, one outfit and one baddie moment wasn’t enough.

The Bronx rapper released the visual on August 28, taking us straight to New York summer. The girls are outside, the fire hydrants are open, the bikes are running through the streets, and the hair appointments are booked.

“I swear to God, right, I wanted this music video to be simple,” Cardi reportedly told fans during an X Spaces conversation before its release. “I wanted a very street New York summer vibe.”

The video was shot in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, and Cardi’s original vision is all over it. There are stoops, bikes, girls dancing in the street, a beauty shop and an opened fire hydrant turning the block into a party.

Cardi’s love for head-turning hair looks was all over the video, too. Sis gave us four, with several outfits to go with them. Between nearly hip-hugging boots, colored tights, and booty shorts, Cardi served the girls. She kept the looks on rotation.

Star-studded cameos kept that energy going. Kash Doll, Tokyo Stylez and Tamiyah “FreeBandz Kitten” all make appearances. “AH HA” looks exactly like the baddie anthem it sounds like.

Here’s all of the fashion, beauty, cameos and Black designer moments we spotted in Cardi B’s latest video.