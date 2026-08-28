Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

A Virginia woman is bringing home the Miss USA crown, and making history along the way.

Justus Kelley, representing Virginia, was crowned Miss USA 2026 Thursday night in Miami, marking a major moment for the state and the national pageant.

The 31-year-old Arlington native made history as the first mother and first married woman to win the Miss USA title. Her victory comes after changes to the pageant’s eligibility rules opened the competition to married women and mothers. (The Grio⁠)

Kelley was crowned during the 75th Miss USA competition at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. She competed against contestants representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ultimately taking home the crown for Virginia.

But Kelley’s Story Extends Well Beyond the Pageant Stage

She is a foster mother, nonprofit founder and children’s book author. Kelley founded Foster Footprints, an organization focused on supporting foster youth and their families, and has made advocacy for children and families a major part of her work. (Business Insider⁠)

Her win also marks a return to the top for Virginia. Kelley is the state’s third Miss USA winner and the first Virginia woman to claim the national title since 1970. (Pageant Update⁠)



During the competition, Kelley spoke about the idea that women should not have to choose between family and their ambitions, a message that took on even greater significance as she became the first mother to win the title.



Now, Kelley’s reign will take her beyond the Miss USA stage. She is expected to represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico this November. (Business Insider⁠)

For Virginia, it is a crown worth celebrating and for Kelley, it is a historic new chapter.

Congratulations to Arlington’s own Justus Kelley, Miss USA 2026.





Virginia’s Justus Kelley Makes History as Miss USA 2026 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com