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Over 15,000 People Arrested by ICE in Virginia, New Data Says

Did you know that more than 15-thousand people have been arrested by U.S. Immigration an Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Commonwealth of Virginia during the Trump administration?

Published on August 25, 2026
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Did you know that more than 15-thousand people have been arrested by U.S. Immigration an Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Commonwealth of Virginia during the Trump administration?

The Data Deportation Project shows that 15,709 have been arrested in Virginia between January 20, 2025 and August 5, 2026. The new data also shows ICE had a pretty busy month back in June, with 1,082 arrests. The Data Deportation Project says only one out of every four people arrested by ICE in Virginia have been convicted of a crime.

The Data Deportation added to report that immigration violations are not criminal offenses, they are civil violations.

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